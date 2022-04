CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. – A Florida man is facing theft charges after allegedly stealing someone’s luggage at a hotel, then he’s caught wearing the victim’s clothes.

Clearwater police arrested Mark Brienza last weekend, after they said he found a luggage ticket at a Clearwater Beach restaurant, then took it to the nearby hotel to claim the luggage.

Officials said the victim saw the suspect riding on a bicycle wearing some of his clothing.

Brienza was later arrested and charged with grand theft.