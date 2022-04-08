Florida high school football coach faces charges for allegedly molesting a student more than 50 times

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a high school football coach, after a student said he was molested by him more than 50 times.

The victim said the molestation went as far back as 2017.

Matthew Hike, 33, Bloomingdale High School football coach in Valrico, was arrested on Wednesday. Hike worked as a coach, but was not employed as a teacher at the school.

Last month, Hike was also arrested when a victim at Livingstone Academy in Seffner reported him for showing him pornographic images and touching him inappropriately on five occasions.

Hike faces charges of lewd or lascivious molestation, selling or distributing obscene material to a minor, and authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.