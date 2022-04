Rare bobcat is seen on trail cam in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A rare big cat was spotted in Palm Beach County.

Clint Jack was riding in his truck when he came across the Florida bobcat.

Bobcats are about twice the size of a domestic cat. They are stealthy and secretive, but this one seemed to be enjoying some time in the sun.

It took off running, but not before Clint snapped some beautiful photos.

Clint and his girlfriend Tatiana also set up a trail cam and couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw the cat prowling in the brush.