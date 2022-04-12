76º

LIVE

Florida

Florida woman accused of putting a small child in a dryer faces child abuse charges

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lake County, Florida, Crime
Florida woman is accused of putting a child in a dryer (Courtesy: Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say she put a 4-year-old boy in a dryer.

Amber Chapman, 35, was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.

According to an arrest affidavit, she placed the boy in a dryer in February, and he suffered injuries to his head, face and abdomen.

A recorded interview with the boy after the incident was performed at his residence, where he told investigators Chapman placed him in a dryer, closed the door and he went “round and round,” two different times.

Chapman is facing aggravated child abuse charges, a first degree felony.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email