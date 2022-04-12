Florida woman accused of putting a small child in a dryer faces child abuse charges

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman is facing child abuse charges after deputies say she put a 4-year-old boy in a dryer.

Amber Chapman, 35, was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.

According to an arrest affidavit, she placed the boy in a dryer in February, and he suffered injuries to his head, face and abdomen.

A recorded interview with the boy after the incident was performed at his residence, where he told investigators Chapman placed him in a dryer, closed the door and he went “round and round,” two different times.

Chapman is facing aggravated child abuse charges, a first degree felony.