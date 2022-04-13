Florida elementary school teacher arrested for having drugs on campus

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County elementary school teacher is facing charges for having drugs in her possession while at work.

Deputies were called to Hammett Bowen Elementary School on Tuesday after the school resource officer said Hiromi Adams, 37, was exhibiting concerning behavior.

According to the arrest report, Adams went to the school’s clinic for a wellness check. Other teachers then saw her go to a classroom bathroom before leaving the school.

The school resource officer said he searched the bathroom and said he found a pill bottle with Adams’ name on it. The bottle contained a red straw, half of a green pill, and a small plastic baggie of green powder. A field test of the powder provided a positive result for MDMA (aka “Ecstasy” or “Molly”).

Adams was placed under arrest.