Florida man impersonates police for discount at Wendy’s

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after allegedly falsely impersonating a police officer to get a discount at Wendy’s.

Bunnell Police officers arrested Jesse Stover on Monday after witnesses said he argued with employees over a discount. When the request was denied, an argument ensued and police were called. During the argument, Stover told Wendy’s staff he was not a police officer, but worked for the DEA as an undercover agent.

During the investigation, officers learned Stover was a regular customer at the Flagler County Wendy’s, and regularly demanded the discount.

When officers searched Stover, they found the badge used to impersonate a law enforcement officer in his wallet. The badge was actually a concealed weapon permit badge, which closely resembles a police badge. It was seized as evidence.

Stover was arrested and booked into the Flagler County Jail.