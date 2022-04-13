77º

LIVE

Florida

Florida man impersonates police for discount at Wendy’s

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida, Flagler County
Florida man is arrested after allegedly falsely impersonating a police officer, to get a discount at Wendy’s. (Courtesy: Bunnell Police Department)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after allegedly falsely impersonating a police officer to get a discount at Wendy’s.

Bunnell Police officers arrested Jesse Stover on Monday after witnesses said he argued with employees over a discount. When the request was denied, an argument ensued and police were called. During the argument, Stover told Wendy’s staff he was not a police officer, but worked for the DEA as an undercover agent.

During the investigation, officers learned Stover was a regular customer at the Flagler County Wendy’s, and regularly demanded the discount.

When officers searched Stover, they found the badge used to impersonate a law enforcement officer in his wallet. The badge was actually a concealed weapon permit badge, which closely resembles a police badge. It was seized as evidence.

Stover was arrested and booked into the Flagler County Jail.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email