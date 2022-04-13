Sheriff: 41 charged in takedown of Florida’s Sex Money Murder gang leadership

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Florida sheriff says 41 people are charged with dozens of crimes in an effort to take down the leadership of a group called the Sex Money Murder gang.

The yearlong investigation involved law enforcement agencies around Florida, the Department of Corrections and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Wednesday.

Authorities used wiretaps and social media monitoring and kept tabs on gang members directing operations from prison.

Judd said there are 121 felony charges, so far, against the alleged gang members. Those include racketeering, drug sales, robberies, smuggling of contraband into prisons, murder conspiracy and other charges.