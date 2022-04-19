Gov. Ron DeSantis signs Postsecondary Education bill into law

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 7044 on Postsecondary Education into law Tuesday during a news conference in The Villages with Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Senate President Wilton Simpson and House Speaker Chris Sprowls were also present for the event.

According to myfloridahouse.gov, the bill would authorize “the Board of Governors to adopt a regulation regarding post-tenure reviews for state university faculty; revising the maintenance requirements of, and information that must be included in, the statewide course numbering system; requiring the Board of Governors and State Board of Education to identify and determine accrediting agencies or associations best suited for public postsecondary institutions by a specified date; requiring Florida College System institutions and state universities, respectively, to post specified information relating to tuition and fee rates and proposed changes to such rates on their websites, etc.”

Tuesday’s press conference can be viewed below: