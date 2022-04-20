Caught on Camera: Florida man takes deputies on chase through the woods

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man with a long criminal history led sheriff’s deputies on a chase through the woods.

According to deputies, Dylan Veith, 40, known as “Dill Pickle” was caught on dash camera last week, as he fled from officers on a narrow road through the woods.

Veith eventually loses control of his vehicle and crashes into a tree. Deputies later caught up with him and threaten to release their K-9 deputy.

He is later seen getting out of the wrecked truck and is handcuffed and arrested.

According to deputies, it isn’t the first time they have arrested Veith. In 2017 he was captured after crashing into a detective’s vehicle and then in 2021, was arrested for a similar incident.

Officials said when they asked the suspect why he ran, Veith said “he didn’t know they were real cops.”

Veith now faces several new charges, including aggravated battery on an officer, aggravated fleeing and trafficking methamphetamine.

Ad

He is being held without bond.