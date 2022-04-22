Florida couple get life sentences for killing witness in drug case

OCALA, Fla. – A Florida man and woman have each been sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman who was set to testify against them in a drug case.

Court records show that 57-year-old David Chappell Fey and 58-year-old Shari Lynn Gunter were sentenced Wednesday in Ocala federal court.

They were convicted of murder in December.

According to trial evidence, Fey and Gunter routinely distributed methamphetamine and other drugs at their north Florida home.

When they learned that one of their customers, a 31-year-old woman, was working with authorities, Fey and Gunter gave the woman a fatal dose of fentanyl and methamphetamine and then left her body in her car to appear like an accidental overdose.