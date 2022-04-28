Deputies shoot, kill man outside Target store

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was killed and three other people were injured after two Osceola County deputies opened fire Wednesday night outside a Target store near Kissimmee, authorities said.

Local 10 news partner WKMG reported that the fatal shooting happened near the store at 4795 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez issued a brief statement after the shooting, but few details are known.

“It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved. They’re fine. We have one deceased male and we’re fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” Lopez said.

The sheriff did not say what led to the gunfire or whether anyone other than the deputies opened fire.

“I’m not going to be commenting because the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is actually going to assume this investigation and we don’t want to step on their toes,” Lopez said before walking away from the media without answering questions.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said four adults were transported from the scene, one of whom was shot and later died.

One other victim was hit in the hand by bullet shrapnel and two others were hurt from falling while running away from the scene, according to OCFR.