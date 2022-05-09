Officials search for escaped Florida inmate

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Escambia County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped inmate.

Last Wednesday, Anthony Ray Barnes was assigned to hold traffic signs.

He checked in with a Florida Department of Corrections Correctional Officer at 2:04 p.m., then at 6:37 p.m. it was discovered Barnes had removed his ankle monitor and left the state’s work-release program. The ECSO was asked to assist in the search for Barnes at 9:00p.m.

Barnes is a white male, 6′1″ tall, 215lbs, with brown hair (balding), blue eyes, and has multiple facial tattoos.

Barnes has an extensive arrest record with multiple felony charges including battery, drug violations, and burglary.

He is currently serving time for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding from Santa Rosa County.

Officials believe Barnes may be in Santa Rosa County with 25-year-old Dalton Dakota Ballard, who is also wanted for fleeing and eluding by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information about Barnes’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.