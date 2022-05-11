Wild Florida: Nighttime look at Big Cypress National Preserve

Wildlife photographer captures alligators on the prowl at night at Big Cypress National Preserve

OCHOPEE, Fla. – A Florida wildlife photographer is getting many new eyes on his work worldwide because of this amazing picture of alligator eyes at night.

Bobby Wummer was out shooting in the Big Cypress National Preserve last month, when he came across dozens of alligators on the prowl at night.

Wummer said he used a flash to take the picture because he wanted to illuminate their eyes for perfect effect.

He said he used a wide-angle lens and still couldn’t get all the gators into the photo, and that there were many more in this swamp.

Wummer’s caption got us: “This was taken in the wild, not a theme park.”