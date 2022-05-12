Governor: Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to resign

(Steve Cannon, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Republican Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state’s top election official.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office made the announcement Thursday.

In a resignation letter, Lee said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019.

Her letter did not specify a reason for leaving but news outlets have reported that she’s considering a run for Congress.

DeSantis’ office said it would soon have an announcement on Lee’s replacement.

Prior to becoming secretary of state, Lee was a judge in Hillsborough County, a former federal prosecutor and federal public defender.