78º

LIVE

Florida

Florida woman hearing ‘voices in her head’ tries to drown cat, deputies say

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Escambia County, Florida, Crime
Florida woman faces animal cruelty charges (Courtesy: Escambia County Sheriff's Office)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Escambia County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say she attempted to drown her cat.

According to an arrest report, Briyona Morgan Jacobus, 18, was witnessed trying to drown her cat in a bathtub and later stomping on the cat.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, Jacobus was making incoherent statements and said “she was hearing voices in her head telling her to kill people.”

Jacobus was later Baker acted.

Escambia County Animal Control responded to the scene and took the cat away for treatment.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email