Florida woman hearing ‘voices in her head’ tries to drown cat, deputies say

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Escambia County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after deputies say she attempted to drown her cat.

According to an arrest report, Briyona Morgan Jacobus, 18, was witnessed trying to drown her cat in a bathtub and later stomping on the cat.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, Jacobus was making incoherent statements and said “she was hearing voices in her head telling her to kill people.”

Jacobus was later Baker acted.

Escambia County Animal Control responded to the scene and took the cat away for treatment.