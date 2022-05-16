Florida twins graduate at the top of their class

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Florida twins have earned top honors in their graduating class.

Drew and Bailey Blanton are seniors at Plant City High school. From school sports to clubs, the siblings have been very involved in all aspects of their education.

“We got straight A’s not only because we wanted to learn and because we love school, just also because the one other got straight A’s and we didn’t want to be the one that got a B. It definitely did help having a twin sister along with you in almost every single class because it’s just a great support system.” said Drew Blanton.

The siblings have earned straight A’s since the third grade.

Drew has been named valedictorian, with a 7.84 GPA and Bailey is salutatorian, with a 7.56 GPA.

The siblings have plans to attend the University of Florida.