Officials: 3 Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Three endangered Florida panthers have died after being struck by vehicles over the past week.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says they’re the 12th, 13th and 14th panther deaths attributed to fatal collisions, out of 14 total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of a 2-year-old male panther were found Monday on a rural road near Alva in Lee County.

The remains of a 10-month-old female panther were found Saturday on a divided highway near the Southwest Florida International Airport in Lee County.

The remains of a 2-year-old female panther were found last Tuesday near Fish Eating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County.