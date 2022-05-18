Caught on Camera: Violent confrontation on Florida roadway following alleged road rage incident

Violent confrontation after an alleged road rage incident in Florida is caught on camera

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man is behind bars after an alleged road rage incident that was caught on camera.

Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies received six calls about an armed confrontation between drivers on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, Rafael Vincent Rivera, 50, was cut off by the victim on a motorcycle. The victim said Rivera exited his vehicle with a knife in his hand. The victim said he and Rivera exchanged words and was afraid for his life, so he pulled out his firearm. The victim then told Rivera to back away, which he did. The confrontation was recorded by the victim’s passenger.

Deputies arrived moments later and detained both men while they investigated the incident.

“Traffic disagreements should never result in violence in our streets. In this particular incident, the video captured by the victim’s wife clearly shows that her husband’s life was threatened. I applaud the way the motorcyclist handled this situation,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

After viewing the video, interviewing witnesses and both parties involved, deputies arrested Rivera and transported him to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Rivera is being held on no bond and facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.