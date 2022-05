PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man faces animal cruelty and domestic battery charges after police say he buried his father’s dog alive.

According to an arrest report, Tyler Crevasse, 33, laughed as he told officers about how he wrapped the dog, an older poodle mix named Fuzzy, in a wet blanket, then buried him.

Officers say he hit his father in the nose twice after he was confronted about what he did to the dog.

Crevasse was taken to the Pinellas County jail.