Florida woman who allegedly threw a tantrum at fast food restaurant has been arrested

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Florida woman arrested for allegedly throwing a tantrum at a fast food restaurant (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman who allegedly threw a tantrum at a Lakeland McDonald’s because her order took too long.

Tianis Jones, 22, was arrested by deputies on Friday.

According to investigators, Jones got violent inside the restaurant last Thursday. She first hit a small plastic sign in the direction of an employee, then went behind the counter and threw cups on the floor and at workers.

Deputies say Jones was asked to leave several times and called 911 on her phone and told the operator, “I’m five months pregnant, these people don’t know how to run a mother***g McDonald’s!”

Surveillance video showed Jones at the restaurant exit, lifting her shirt to expose her belly, then she turned and began “twerking.”

Jones is facing charges for burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and misuse of 911.

