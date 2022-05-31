81º

Florida man is killed in apparent explosion at bonfire

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was killed in an accidental explosion over the Memorial Day weekend, according to Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies responded to a call on Monday and said they pronounced the victim, Michael D. Riedinger, 51, dead at the scene due to severe injuries appeared to have been caused by an explosion.

According to a police report, witnesses said they heard a loud hissing sound near the bonfire and later found Riedlinger on the ground and unresponsive.

Investigators have not identified the cause or source of the explosion.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

