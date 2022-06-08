Gov. DeSantis to potential school shooters: ‘You are going to end up on your ass’

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out about school safety and warned potential school shooters on Wednesday, one day after signing the new school safety bill into law in Florida.

While speaking in Fort Myers, DeSantis said, “If you are one of these nut jobs, just know that if you try that, you are going to end up on your ass, and it’s not going to end up being pretty. And you are not going to walk out of there alive.”

On Tuesday, the Governor signed HB 1421 into law. The new law extends the work of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission for another three years and expands the commission’s responsibilities.

While speaking about Parkland and apparently about school shooter Nikolas Cruz, DeSantis said, “The failures of both law enforcement and the school system I think were really, really difficult. Because, obviously you don’t want to see anything happen. But when something could have been prevented by holding this guy accountable, when you had all these different opportunities to do it, and you don’t, that’s a problem.”

The new school safety law also calls for crisis intervention training for all school officers, and requires law enforcement to be part of schools’ active shooter drills.

The law also orders mental health training for at least 80 percent of school personnel and mandates family reunification plans.

DeSantis said on Wednesday that Florida has earmarked three-quarters of a billion dollars for school security since he took office.