WATCH LIVE at 5:04 p.m.: SpaceX rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Wednesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window opens at 5:04 p.m. and runs through 7:33 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40, according to SpaceX.

The rocket will launch NILESAT-301, a geostationary communications satellite, that will provide digital broadband and internet connectivity services to Nilesat, an Egyptian operator, WKMG reported.

After stage separation, the rocket’s first-stage booster will attempt to land on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Weather conditions for Wednesday’s launch stand at 60% favorable.