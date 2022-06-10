75º

Homestead 40-year-old wins $5 million, top prize on scratch-off game

Man purchased $20 Florida lottery ticket at local 7-Eleven store

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

The $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game tickets are $20. The game launched in September 2019. (Photo courtesy of Florida Lottery)

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 40-year-old Homestead man won the top prize of $5 million from the Florida Lottery’s $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game.

Ray Fundora claimed the prize at the lottery’s Miami district office and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $3,815,000.

Fundora purchased the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven in Homestead at 13695 S.W. 288th St. The store received a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $20 a ticket, $5,000,000 LUCK game launched in September 2019.

