Police: Man who died in lake with gators missing 3 limbs

Man searching for frisbees in Florida lake killed in suspected gator attack

LARGO, Fla. – Police say a man found dead in a Florida lake while searching for Frisbees and other flying discs was missing three limbs after a likely encounter with alligators.

Largo Police Department spokeswoman Megan Santo said in an email Friday that the medical examiner’s final report on the death of Sean McGuinness would be finished in about two months.

McGuinness was found May 31 in the lake in Taylor Park, which is adjacent to a disc golf course.

Authorities say McGuinness was known to frequent the lake to find discs and sell them.

It’s not clear whether McGuinness was killed by alligators.