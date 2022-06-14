Child among 4 killed in murder-suicide in Central Florida, police say

Four people, including a child, were killed Tuesday morning in a murder-suicide near Orlando, authorities said.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Four people, including a child and the shooter, are dead after a murder-suicide in Casselberry Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers, along with Seminole County deputies, said they were called to an apartment located at 2333 Coawood Court around 7:15 a.m. after a male called 911 saying he had been shot, WKMG reported.

Officers and deputies found four people with gunshot wounds inside the apartment. Two of the victims were male, the other two were female and one of the four was a child, according to investigators.

Paramedics took at least one victim to the hospital, but ultimately, none of the victims survived.

Officers believe the killer shot the three victims, then turned the gun on themselves.

No names or ages of the victims have been provided by police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.