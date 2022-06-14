Wild Florida: Beach bear seen sprinting on the sand in Pensacola

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. – Florida is known for its beaches, but what about beach bears?

Brooke Burgess Olive was relaxing this weekend on Pensacola Beach, when she suddenly saw a black bear sprinting across the sand.

Olive grabbed her phone and started rolling.

Other nearby families heard the commotion, and also went outside to take a look.

It is not clear where the bear was headed or where headed or where it was coming from, but it sure gave a folks a story to tell when they got home from their Florida vacation.