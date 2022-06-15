Florida announces director of newly reactivated state guard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday introduced retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Graham as the director of the Florida State Guard.

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. – Florida’s governor announced the first director of a newly reactivated Florida State Guard on Wednesday to bolster the state’s National Guard with a focus on responding to disasters in the hurricane-prone region.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the director of the re-upped force would be retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Graham, an Iraq veteran and former intelligence and anti-terrorism officer.

Graham says Floridians know the next hurricane is on the horizon and he wants the force to help with storm preparedness and response as best it can.

The 400 volunteer unit would bolster a 12,000-strong Florida National Guard.