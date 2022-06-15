Florida deputies make arrest after dog is found duct-taped

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. – Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a disturbing case of animal cruelty.

Deputies responded to a RaceTrac gas station in North Fort Myers on Monday and found a dog with its legs taped together and its muzzle taped shut.

Deputies immediately started an investigation, and said they were able to locate the owner of the dog, which is named Paco.

25-year-old Emerito Marquez was arrested and charged with animal torture.

Florida man is arrested and charged with animal cruelty (Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Paco is being evaluated by animal services, and thankfully, is going to recover from his injuries.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had a warning for other potential animal abusers. Marceno said, “I don’t care where you are. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care where you live. You will not run. You can not hide. We are coming for you in full force.”

Marquez was arrested on his birthday, and is being held at the Lee County Jail.