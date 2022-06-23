Florida woman wins $5,000 a week for life playing Lottery scratch-off game

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida woman got lucky playing the $5,000 a Week for Life scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Florida Lottery, Dominique Ryman, of Glen Saint Mary in Baker County, chose to receive her winnings in annual installments of $260,000 a year for 25 years.

Lottery officials said she purchased her winning ticket from a Country Boys Kwik Stop convenience store in her hometown.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

“Players have a chance to win more than $165.6 million in total cash prizes with the $5,000 A WEEK FOR LIFE Scratch-Off game!” the news release stated. “For only $10, this ticket offers four top prizes of $5,000 a week for life and the overall odds of winning are one-in-3.35.”