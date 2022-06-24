Dive team recovers missing $16K Rolex in creek, deputies say

Photo shared on Facebook by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office after divers retrieved a lost Rolex on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A dive team recovered an elderly man’s lost Rolex on Wednesday after it fell into a creek in northern Florida, WKMG in Orlando reported.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that its dive team happened to be busy with its monthly training exercise at the 6 Mile Creek when the elderly man approached the divers “pleading for help to recover his $16,000 heirloom Rolex watch,” the post read.

The man told deputies the watch had fallen into the water and sunk after its band broke.

Within 20 minutes, one of the divers located the watch at a depth of nearly 20 feet.

The sheriff’s office said the watch was still ticking once it surfaced.