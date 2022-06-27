Deputies: Florida man behind bars after caught entering woman’s bedroom

DELTONA, Fla. – Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man accused of entering a woman’s bedroom late at night.

Deputies responded to the scene on Monday, when the victim, 31, said she was asleep in her bedroom when she woke and saw a stranger standing next to her.

According to a police report, the victim said she started to yell and scream when Cory Winston, 52, tried to cover her mouth with his hand. She said Winston eventually let her go and walked out of the house, but she later discovered he left his cell phone on her bed.

Deputies were able to trace the phone back to Winston, two miles from the victim’s home.

Officers asked Winston for his cell phone number and when they called the number, the recovered cell phone rang.

According to the police report, Winston’s story changed to indicate he had been to Walmart and lost his phone. However, detectives were able to confirm Winston answered a voice call on that phone within an hour of the burglary incident.

Deputies say Winston resisted deputies and detectives and struck at least one deputy in the face during a struggle.

Winston faces several charges including burglary with assault/battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and violation of probation on previous charges of false imprisonment and kidnapping in a domestic incident.

He is being held on no bond.