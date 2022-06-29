Disney wish sets sail from Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Disney’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, will embark on its christening cruise on Wednesday. This will be Disney’s first christening of a ship in a decade.

Last week, the ship made its way home to Port Canaveral for the first time. On Wednesday, the ship will make its first trip back out to sea, with only crew members and members of the media on board for a three-day trip.

It will head it to Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas for its maiden voyage July 14.

Disney Wish is the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, joining Disney Dream, Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder.