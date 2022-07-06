Police: Florida officer faces DUI charges after allegedly driving 4 times over legal limit

Central Florida police officer faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence. His interaction with officers is body camera.

EUSTIS, Fla. – Officers in Central Florida arrested one of their own, after receiving calls about an erratic driver on an Apopka roadway.

Officer Oscar Mayorga, 25, was in full uniform when Eustis Police officers pulled him over on Monday. Body camera footage shows the interaction Mayorga has with officers during questioning. Mayorga seems visibly disoriented and his speech is slurred as he is placed on a stretcher.

Mayorga is heard telling the officers he suffers from a medical condition and took three pills hours earlier.

According to a police report, officers mention a strong odor of alcohol in his vehicle and video shows the officers finding an open beer can in Mayorga’s police car.

Mayorga denies being intoxicated and refuses a field sobriety test.

The 25-year-old is later handcuffed and taken to a detention center where a breathalyzer test reveals a blood-alcohol level four times over the legal limit.

Mayorga has been an officer with the department for five years. He has been suspended without pay pending the investigation.