WATCH: Florida lightning strike caught on camera

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – There are more than a million lightning strikes in the state of Florida every year, one of which was caught on dash camera video.
A Hillsborough County deputy was driving on I-75 near Tampa on Friday when her dashboard camera captured a massive lightning strike right in front of her.
According to the deputy, the lightning bolt hit her car, but she was not hurt.
LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: On Friday, this lightning strike was so close to a #teamHCSO deputy driving on I-75, that it fried her work car!— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 6, 2022
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Let this be a reminder, in a thunderstorm seek shelter. A house, business, or vehicle can save a life. pic.twitter.com/PileMcOCpe