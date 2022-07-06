79º

WATCH: Florida lightning strike caught on camera

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Deputy captures lightning strike on dash camera while driving on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – There are more than a million lightning strikes in the state of Florida every year, one of which was caught on dash camera video.

A Hillsborough County deputy was driving on I-75 near Tampa on Friday when her dashboard camera captured a massive lightning strike right in front of her.

According to the deputy, the lightning bolt hit her car, but she was not hurt.

