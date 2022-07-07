Effort begun to eradicate giant African snails in Florida

FILE - A rout of giant African snails gather on Aug. 28, 2019, in a corner in Havana, Cuba. Invasive giant African land snails that can eat building plaster and stucco, consume hundreds of varieties of plants and carry diseases that affect humans have been detected once again in Florida, where officials said Thursday, July 7, 2022, work has begun to eradicate the pests. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Invasive giant African land snails that can eat building plaster and stucco, consume hundreds of varieties of plants and carry diseases that affect humans have been detected once again in Florida, where officials say work has begun to eradicate the pests.

The snails grow as long as 8 inches and have a distinctive whirled, brown mottled shell.

Their presence was confirmed by state agriculture officials in New Port Richey on June 23. The location in Pasco County is just north of the Tampa Bay area.

Florida has twice before eradicated the snails in other parts of the state, most recently a 10-year effort in Miami-Dade County that cost $23 million and ended in 2021.