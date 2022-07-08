WATCH: Florida man seen climbing into drive thru window, stealing cash drawer

A man climbed through a window at an Orlando Wendy's, stole the cash drawer with surveillance cameras rolling

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are looking for a man they say was caught on camera climbing into a Wendy’s drive thru window and stealing a cash drawer.

Investigators released surveillance video of the robbery that happened at a Wendy’s Restaurant near Universal Orlando in June, in hopes of catching the man responsible.

The suspect pulls up to the window in a black Nissan Altima, wearing a mask over his face and a straw hat.

Investigators say he flashed a handgun and told the employee to give him the cash drawer. When the employee refused and backed away, he climbed into the window, grabbed the cash drawer and sped away.

No one was hurt. It’s unclear how much money was taken.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.