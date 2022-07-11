Wild Florida: Bear caught on camera raiding fridge in garage of Florida home

Florida man finds bear in his garage raiding his refrigerator over the weekend.

SANFORD, Fla. – The story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears came to life in one Florida neighborhood over the weekend.

On Saturday, Jason Mickel was home with his wife when his neighbor knocked on the door to tell him there was a bear in his garage.

Mickel caught the whole thing on camera as the bear grabbed frozen turkey burgers, beef and shrimp. He made a picnic out of it, taking the food to a grassy area nearby.

Mickel said this is the second time he’s seen a bear in his neighborhood.

Families across the state have reported more bear encounters in the last year.