Florida man arrested after allegedly leaving daughter’s 3 dogs to die in hot car

Florida man arrested after allegedly leaving his daughter's three dogs to die in a hot car.

CANTONMENT, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested after a very disturbing case of animal cruelty.

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says Felton Charles Henderson’s daughter left her dogs with him while she went out of town for a few days.

The sheriff said she left food, water and everything else that Henderson would need to take care of the dogs.

When she returned a couple days later, she asked Henderson where her dogs were.

The sheriff says Henderson took her out to a blue Toyota Camry, opened the doors, and pulled the three dead dogs out of the Camry.

The sheriff said it was apparent that Henderson put the dogs in the car knowing full well they would not survive.

“All three dogs perished in the Florida heat,” Simmons said. “You can imagine the suffering they probably went through.”

He went on to say, “This is no way to treat an animal. They rely on you to give them the care and concern, and you did none of that.”

Ad

Henderson was charged with animal cruelty and booked into the Escambia County Jail.

He was released after posting $45,000 bail.