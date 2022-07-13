COPS: Woman arrested after spending night in bathroom of Florida Macy’s store

A woman was arrested after allegedly spending the night inside a Florida department store.

Guinnevere Brandy Wolfe, 43, was arrested Monday morning at the Macy’s department store in Naples.

According to an arrest report, a worker had called police to say that a customer stayed inside the woman’s restroom overnight despite several announcements that the store was closed.

When questioned, Wolfe told officers that she did not know the store had closed, and then didn’t want to leave because she was afraid she was going to set off the store alarm system.

Officers say Wolfe also told them her name was Jenna Marie Smith. Officers found no record of that name anywhere.

Officers say they later discovered a Florida identification card in Wolfe’s purse with the name Guinnevere Brandy Wolfe, and an Ohio driver’s license with the name Guninnevere G (Genie) Hawkins.

They say they found a car in the parking lot connected to Wolfe, which had a large bag containing miscellaneous drugs.

Wolfe was arrested and faces several charges, including possession of a fake or counterfeit ID.