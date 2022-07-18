COPS: Florida woman goes on several Publix shopping sprees with 93-year-old woman’s credit card

A home health aide has been arrested for allegedly stealing from an elderly woman she was hired to care for.

NAPLES, Fla. – A home health aide has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a 93-year-old woman she was hired to care for.

Naples Police said Tina Marie Kessel, 47, used the victim’s Costco credit card to make unauthorized purchases from several places, including Publix, Publix Liquors and Walgreens.

Police started investigating after the victim’s daughter saw 16 unusual charges on a credit card billing statement.

She called the credit card company and reported the fraudulent charges and then called police.

At first, Kessel told detectives she had a strong friendship with the victim and that all of the purchases were made for the victim as part of a private deal between her and the victim.

But after further questioning, she admitted making the 16 purchases for herself.

She was arrested last week on charges of grand theft on a person 65 and over.