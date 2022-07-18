Police: Florida man killed mom after luring her to his home

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Police in Florida say a 24-year-old man told police he lured his mother to his apartment, where he beat her with a hammer before fatally stabbing her.

Logan Lopez told Clearwater police officers Saturday that he’d planned the killing for a year.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a neighbor around 5 p.m. Saturday. She said she could hear a woman screaming in a nearby apartment.

They found 53-year-old Mary Beth Lopez dead inside the apartment.

Lopez told investigators he lured her to his apartment for the purpose of “putting an end to her.”

He’s facing a first-degree murder charge.