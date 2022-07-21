Caught on camera: Florida deputy charged after slamming inmate to the ground

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida jailer was the one wearing handcuffs Thursday, charged with felony battery after he was caught on camera slamming an inmate to the ground in what officials call “an unprovoked attack.”

West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that St. Lucie County detention Deputy Brian Shackley removed a handcuffed inmate from a jail cell on July 10 and then threw the man down.

The 54-year-old inmate, who had been serving time in jail since April on nonviolent drug charges, needed 20 internal and external stitches and had lacerations to the head, the station reports.

WPBF reports that the inmate, whom Sheriff Ken Mascara did not identify due to Marsy’s Law, was asking for a cell change because his toilet wasn’t working. He also had issues with his bunk bed.

“These incidents tear the fiber of what we’re about,” Mascara said at a news conference Thursday. “This is not what we’re about.”

Shackley was released on a $50,000 bond, jail records show.

Prior to the incident, the 14-year veteran deputy had been demoted from the rank of sergeant for several policy violations, WPBF reports.