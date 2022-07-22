Appeals court won’t fast track Florida abortion lawsuit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The legal battle over Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban won’t go on a fast track to the state Supreme Court, which has previously ruled that the constitution’s privacy provisions guarantee a right to abortion.

The 1st District Court of Appeal decided Thursday that it will consider the case rather than forwarding it immediately to the state’s highest court.

The ban on abortions after 15 weeks took effect July 1.

The law was temporarily blocked by a lower court judge who declared it unconstitutional, but the state’s appeal put a hold on that original ruling.

For now, the 15-week abortion ban remains in effect in Florida.