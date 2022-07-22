Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the 18th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 20 total deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say the remains of the 2-year-old female panther were found Thursday along Alligator Alley in Collier County, just a few miles east of the toll plaza.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.