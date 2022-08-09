Florida robbery suspect runs into traffic naked

A Volusia man is back behind bars after attempting to rob a gas station while naked

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man is back behind bars after being arrested completely naked, attempting to rob a gas station and it was all caught on camera.

Volusia County deputies said the suspect had already stripped down when he ran into a gas station with a machete and demanded a patron’s clothes, money and cell phone.

Deputies said the victim complied but the suspect threw the machete at him, and missed.

The suspect ran into oncoming traffic, causing quite a scene for drivers before he was finally arrested in the gas station parking lot.

According to deputies, the suspect is a convicted felon who is now back behind bars.