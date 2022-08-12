Deputies: Florida woman livestreamed drowning her chihuahua

A Florida woman is accused of a very disturbing case of animal cruelty.

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey says Erica Black, 32, drowned her chihuahua in a backyard pool last October.

Ivey said Black livestreamed the act on social media.

Ivey said Black allegedly held the dog underwater for several minutes and you could see the dog named Sadie struggling to get her head above the water to survive.

“The video that we have of her drowning her little chihuahua is the most horrific thing I have ever seen in my life,” said Ivey.

After drowning the dog, Ivey says Black then slammed the dog on the pool deck several times. He said she then left the killed dog on her sofa for several days before doing another livestream showing herself holding up the killed dog.

Deputies just found out about the crime because Black’s roommate brought them the video.

Black is charged with animal cruelty and animal abuse.

“This woman is the most despicable excuse for a human being I have ever seen in my life,” said Ivey.

Black was already in jail for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after deputies say she stabbed a 68-year-old man.

“If I hear as much that she has a pet rock, I will lose my crap,” Ivey continued. “This woman doesn’t deserve to have anything. She deserves to rot in jail.”