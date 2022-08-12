Deputies say Florida woman has made 11,000 harassing calls to police this year

A Florida woman has been arrested for continuously making harassing phone calls to police.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Carla Michelle Jefferson, 51, last month after she reportedly called the St. Petersburg Police Department emergency communications center 512 times in one day. She also called the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office communications center twice that day.

According to the arrest affidavit, “The defendant continuously calls and harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with, and demands officers come arrest her.”

Once officers responded to her home, the affidavit says Jefferson “refuses to answer the door, and has in the past given officers the middle finger and screams at them through windows.”

Jefferson has been arrested for this before. Pinellas Sheriff’s deputies said that in 2022, she called the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office communications center more than 11,000 times.

Jefferson has told officers that “she loves playing this game.”

She was charged with making harassing telephone calls and booked into the Pinellas county jail.