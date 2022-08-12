Florida man faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly beating puppy to death

NAPLES, Fla. – A Naples man is behind bars after deputies said he beat his puppy to death in late July.

Robert William Garon, 23, was arrested on Thursday in connection with the beating death of his five-month-old puppy Goldendoodle, Buzz Lightyear.

The Collier County Sheriff’s office began an investigation on Aug. 2 after being contacted by Collier County Domestic Animal Services about a suspected case of abuse involving the puppy.

The investigation showed Garon and his girlfriend brought the injured puppy to the Emergency Pet Hospital, 6530 Dudley Drive on July 29. The puppy lived with the couple.

The couple was unable to provide hospital staff with an explanation for the puppy’s injuries.

Goldendoodle, Buzz Lightyear. (Courtesy: Collier County Sheriff's Office)

The puppy was wet, disoriented, and unable to breathe normally. The dog was unable to stand or pick its head up. A veterinarian examination revealed possible head trauma, bruising to the right ear and mouth, and muscle damage throughout the body.

Despite treatment, the puppy died at the hospital from its injuries.

A witness later contacted the hospital and told staff they heard Garon beating the puppy on the night of July 29.

The necropsy report found the dog’s death was caused by non-accidental, blunt force trauma to the head and body with secondary internal hemorrhage. Veterinarians believe he suffered significantly from his injuries before death.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse we’ve seen,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “No animal should ever have to suffer such a death.”

During an investigation, detectives determined Garon had inflicted the injuries.