Florida duo arrested in murder of girl, 3, with multiple ‘cuts, burns, and injuries’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in west central Florida arrested a man and woman accused of murdering a 3-year-old girl in their care, inflicting gruesome injuries all over her body.

Citing St. Petersburg police, Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS reports Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25, were the caregivers of 3-year-old Brandy Crews.

WFTS reports that Brandy was brought to the hospital Tuesday, unresponsive with severe head injuries, according to police. She was pronounced dead Friday.

The station reports that St. Petersburg police detectives found “multiple cuts, burns, and injuries all over her body in various stages of healing.”

Williams and Lindsey also face child abuse and child neglect charges for a young boy in their care. His injuries weren’t life threatening and the child has been removed from the home, police said.

Authorities removed two additional children from the home, WFTS reports. Four children in total lived in the home.